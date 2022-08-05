Markets
QRTEB

Friday Sector Laggards: Television & Radio, Precious Metals

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, television & radio shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Qurate Retail, off about 16.7% and shares of Amc Networks off about 15.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led down by Iamgold, trading lower by about 10.4% and Equinox Gold, trading lower by about 8.6%.

Friday Sector Laggards: Television & Radio, Precious Metals
VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Television & Radio, Precious Metals

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

QRTEB AMCX IAG EQX

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular