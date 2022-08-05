In trading on Friday, television & radio shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Qurate Retail, off about 16.7% and shares of Amc Networks off about 15.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led down by Iamgold, trading lower by about 10.4% and Equinox Gold, trading lower by about 8.6%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Television & Radio, Precious Metals

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.