Friday Sector Laggards: Television & Radio, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Friday, television & radio shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Ideanomics, off about 38.1% and shares of Urban One down about 21.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 4.9% as a group, led down by Contango Oil & Gas, trading lower by about 13.1% and Oasis Midstream Partners, trading lower by about 10.1%.

