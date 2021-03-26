Friday Sector Laggards: Television & Radio, Entertainment Stocks

In trading on Friday, television & radio shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Discovery, down about 22% and shares of Viacomcbs off about 12.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are entertainment shares, down on the day by about 2.9% as a group, led down by Dolphin Entertainment, trading lower by about 18.1% and Madison Square Garden Entertainment, trading lower by about 10.2%.

