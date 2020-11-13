Friday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Friday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, higher by 1.2%. Within the sector, Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) and NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.7% and 2.7%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 32.41% year-to-date. Etsy Inc, meanwhile, is up 179.00% year-to-date, and NVIDIA Corp is up 122.74% year-to-date. NVDA makes up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 1.3%. Among large Utilities stocks, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) and Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT) are the most notable, with AWK showing a loss of 0.1% and LNT flat on the day. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and up 4.55% on a year-to-date basis. American Water Works Co, Inc., meanwhile, is up 33.03% year-to-date, and Alliant Energy Corp is up 5.38% year-to-date. Combined, AWK and LNT make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +4.6% Financial +2.3% Services +2.2% Industrial +2.1% Materials +2.0% Consumer Products +1.9% Healthcare +1.5% Utilities +1.3% Technology & Communications +1.2%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.