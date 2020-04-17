Friday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Utilities

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 1.2%. Within that group, Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) and Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.3% and 2.6%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.3% on the day, and down 3.20% year-to-date. Electronic Arts, Inc., meanwhile, is up 6.25% year-to-date, and Apple Inc, is down 4.68% year-to-date. AAPL makes up approximately 20.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 1.9%. Among large Utilities stocks, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) and Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 0.9% and 0.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 1.8% in midday trading, and down 6.86% on a year-to-date basis. American Water Works Co, Inc., meanwhile, is up 6.28% year-to-date, and Ameren Corp is up 1.01% year-to-date. Combined, AWK and AEE make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +8.0% Materials +4.6% Financial +4.1% Industrial +4.0% Services +2.9% Consumer Products +2.5% Healthcare +2.5% Utilities +1.9% Technology & Communications +1.2%

