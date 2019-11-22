Friday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Friday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Within that group, Symantec Corporation (Symbol: SYMC) and Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.0% and 2.9%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.4% on the day, and up 40.62% year-to-date. Symantec Corporation, meanwhile, is up 26.85% year-to-date, and Synopsys Inc is up 60.01% year-to-date. Combined, SYMC and SNPS make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.1%. Among large Utilities stocks, Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.0% and 0.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 21.69% on a year-to-date basis. Consolidated Edison Inc, meanwhile, is up 16.30% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc is up 36.39% year-to-date. Combined, ED and NEE make up approximately 16.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Services +0.6% Consumer Products +0.5% Healthcare +0.4% Financial +0.3% Materials +0.3% Energy +0.3% Industrial +0.2% Utilities +0.1% Technology & Communications -0.1%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.