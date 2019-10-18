Markets
MU

Friday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Services

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In afternoon trading on Friday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Within the sector, Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) and DXC Technology Co (Symbol: DXC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.4% and 4.3%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.8% on the day, and up 32.02% year-to-date. Micron Technology Inc., meanwhile, is up 37.06% year-to-date, and DXC Technology Co, is down 48.62% year-to-date. Combined, MU and DXC make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Services stocks, L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB) and Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.8% and 6.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 22.62% on a year-to-date basis. L Brands, Inc, meanwhile, is down 32.16% year-to-date, and Netflix Inc is up 2.74% year-to-date. Combined, LB and NFLX make up approximately 4.0% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Energy Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Financial +0.8%
Utilities +0.4%
Consumer Products +0.2%
Materials +0.2%
Industrial +0.1%
Healthcare -0.2%
Energy -0.2%
Services -0.5%
Technology & Communications -0.6%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MU DXC XLK LB NFLX

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular