Friday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Services

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Within the sector, Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX) and Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 7.1% and 3.2%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.3% on the day, and up 30.58% year-to-date. Xilinx, Inc., meanwhile, is up 14.31% year-to-date, and Tripadvisor Inc, is down 27.72% year-to-date. XLNX makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Services stocks, Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) and Dish Network Corporation - Class A (Symbol: DISH) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.5% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and up 22.04% on a year-to-date basis. Netflix Inc, meanwhile, is up 0.12% year-to-date, and Dish Network Corporation - Class A is up 38.21% year-to-date. Combined, NFLX and DISH make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.6% Utilities +0.4% Consumer Products -0.2% Financial -0.2% Energy -0.2% Materials -0.3% Industrial -0.4% Services -0.6% Technology & Communications -0.8%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.