Friday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Services

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.0% loss. Within that group, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) and Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 9.0% and 8.0%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.9% on the day, and down 21.11% year-to-date. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, meanwhile, is down 31.44% year-to-date, and Verizon Communications Inc, is down 11.91% year-to-date. STX makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Among large Services stocks, Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) and Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.5% and 6.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 1.3% in midday trading, and down 25.05% on a year-to-date basis. Meta Platforms Inc, meanwhile, is down 49.60% year-to-date, and Alphabet Inc, is down 25.55% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.6%
Consumer Products -0.4%
Financial -0.9%
Industrial -1.1%
Materials -1.1%
Healthcare -1.2%
Services -1.4%
Energy -1.4%
Technology & Communications -2.0%

