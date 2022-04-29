Friday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Services

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.5% loss. Within that group, Verisign Inc (Symbol: VRSN) and Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 13.1% and 6.4%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 2.8% on the day, and down 17.30% year-to-date. Verisign Inc, meanwhile, is down 28.63% year-to-date, and Intel Corp, is down 14.16% year-to-date. Combined, VRSN and INTC make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 2.3% loss. Among large Services stocks, Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) and Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 14.1% and 8.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 3.1% in midday trading, and down 19.51% on a year-to-date basis. Amazon.com Inc, meanwhile, is down 25.53% year-to-date, and Charter Communications Inc, is down 35.41% year-to-date. AMZN makes up approximately 11.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials -0.6% Healthcare -1.1% Energy -1.1% Consumer Products -1.2% Industrial -1.6% Utilities -1.8% Services -2.3% Financial -2.3% Technology & Communications -2.5%

