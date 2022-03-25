Friday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Services

In afternoon trading on Friday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Within the sector, Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM) and Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 9.1% and 6.1%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.3% on the day, and down 9.05% year-to-date. Epam Systems, Inc., meanwhile, is down 60.81% year-to-date, and Etsy Inc, is down 39.54% year-to-date. EPAM makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Services stocks, Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL) and Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.6% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and down 11.39% on a year-to-date basis. Pool Corp, meanwhile, is down 23.12% year-to-date, and Penn National Gaming Inc, is down 19.24% year-to-date. Combined, POOL and PENN make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.1% Utilities +1.5% Financial +1.1% Consumer Products +0.8% Materials +0.8% Industrial +0.3% Healthcare +0.1% Services -0.2% Technology & Communications -0.4%

