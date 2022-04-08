Friday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Industrial

Markets
In afternoon trading on Friday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Within that group, Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) and Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.7% and 4.5%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.0% on the day, and down 11.83% year-to-date. Monolithic Power Systems Inc, meanwhile, is down 15.51% year-to-date, and Enphase Energy Inc. is up 7.98% year-to-date. Combined, MPWR and ENPH make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) and Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.3% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and down 5.37% on a year-to-date basis. Generac Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is down 18.38% year-to-date, and Lam Research Corp, is down 31.40% year-to-date. GNRC makes up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +3.0%
Healthcare +1.0%
Materials +1.0%
Services +0.7%
Financial +0.7%
Consumer Products +0.6%
Utilities +0.6%
Industrial -0.3%
Technology & Communications -0.7%

