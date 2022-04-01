Friday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Industrial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.8% loss. Within that group, Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) and Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.6% and 5.2%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.9% on the day, and down 9.29% year-to-date. Qualcomm Inc, meanwhile, is down 20.73% year-to-date, and Monolithic Power Systems Inc, is down 6.57% year-to-date. Combined, QCOM and MPWR make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) and Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.6% and 6.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and down 3.28% on a year-to-date basis. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., meanwhile, is down 9.99% year-to-date, and Norfolk Southern Corp, is down 9.84% year-to-date. Combined, JBHT and NSC make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.8% Energy +0.8% Utilities +0.7% Materials +0.4% Financial +0.3% Consumer Products +0.1% Services -0.1% Industrial -0.5% Technology & Communications -0.8%

