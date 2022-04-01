Markets
QCOM

Friday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Industrial

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.8% loss. Within that group, Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) and Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.6% and 5.2%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.9% on the day, and down 9.29% year-to-date. Qualcomm Inc, meanwhile, is down 20.73% year-to-date, and Monolithic Power Systems Inc, is down 6.57% year-to-date. Combined, QCOM and MPWR make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) and Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.6% and 6.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and down 3.28% on a year-to-date basis. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., meanwhile, is down 9.99% year-to-date, and Norfolk Southern Corp, is down 9.84% year-to-date. Combined, JBHT and NSC make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Market Game

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +0.8%
Energy +0.8%
Utilities +0.7%
Materials +0.4%
Financial +0.3%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Services -0.1%
Industrial -0.5%
Technology & Communications -0.8%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

QCOM MPWR XLK JBHT NSC

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular