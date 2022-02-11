Friday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Industrial

In afternoon trading on Friday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.6% loss. Within that group, Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 8.7% and 8.7%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 2.5% on the day, and down 10.42% year-to-date. Xilinx, Inc., meanwhile, is down 6.60% year-to-date, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc, is down 20.16% year-to-date. Combined, XLNX and AMD make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 2.0% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) and Copart Inc (Symbol: CPRT) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.0% and 5.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 1.5% in midday trading, and down 6.05% on a year-to-date basis. American Airlines Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 2.08% year-to-date, and Copart Inc, is down 20.04% year-to-date. Combined, AAL and CPRT make up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.4% Utilities -0.1% Consumer Products -0.8% Materials -0.9% Healthcare -1.2% Financial -1.3% Services -1.7% Industrial -2.0% Technology & Communications -2.6%

