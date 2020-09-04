Friday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Friday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.9% loss. Within that group, NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) and Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.0% and 5.3%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 2.7% on the day, and up 27.90% year-to-date. NVIDIA Corp, meanwhile, is up 108.21% year-to-date, and Salesforce.com Inc is up 54.38% year-to-date. Combined, NVDA and CRM make up approximately 6.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) and ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.0% and 4.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and up 4.13% on a year-to-date basis. DexCom Inc, meanwhile, is up 79.35% year-to-date, and ABIOMED, Inc. is up 64.41% year-to-date. Combined, DXCM and ABMD make up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +0.5% Materials +0.1% Consumer Products -0.1% Industrial -0.3% Utilities -0.6% Energy -0.6% Services -0.9% Healthcare -1.1% Technology & Communications -1.9%

