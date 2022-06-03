Friday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

Markets
Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.8% loss. Within the sector, Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) and Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 7.2% and 5.8%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 2.3% on the day, and down 19.28% year-to-date. Micron Technology Inc., meanwhile, is down 24.66% year-to-date, and Etsy Inc, is down 62.46% year-to-date. MU makes up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) and Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.1% and 5.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 1.0% in midday trading, and down 7.37% on a year-to-date basis. DexCom Inc, meanwhile, is down 45.47% year-to-date, and Illumina Inc, is down 38.50% year-to-date. Combined, DXCM and ILMN make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +0.8%
Utilities -0.3%
Industrial -0.7%
Consumer Products -1.0%
Materials -1.1%
Financial -1.2%
Services -1.3%
Healthcare -1.4%
Technology & Communications -1.8%

