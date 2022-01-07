Markets
Friday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.1% loss. Within that group, Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) and Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 5.4% and 5.0%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.8% on the day, and down 4.46% year-to-date. Etsy Inc, meanwhile, is down 14.93% year-to-date, and Xilinx, Inc., is down 8.59% year-to-date. XLNX makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) and Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (Symbol: IDXX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.2% and 4.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and down 4.47% on a year-to-date basis. ABIOMED, Inc., meanwhile, is down 10.28% year-to-date, and Idexx Laboratories, Inc., is down 16.01% year-to-date. Combined, ABMD and IDXX make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.4%
Utilities +1.0%
Financial +0.7%
Services +0.2%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Industrial 0.0%
Materials 0.0%
Healthcare -0.4%
Technology & Communications -1.1%

