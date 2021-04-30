Markets
TWTR

Friday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Energy

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 2.0% loss. Within that group, Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) and Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 13.9% and 8.0%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.4% on the day, and up 7.66% year-to-date. Twitter Inc, meanwhile, is up 3.46% year-to-date, and Skyworks Solutions Inc is up 19.36% year-to-date. SWKS makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 1.9% loss. Among large Energy stocks, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.4% and 3.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 2.2% in midday trading, and up 32.16% on a year-to-date basis. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 41.09% year-to-date, and Chevron Corporation is up 23.87% year-to-date. Combined, APA and CVX make up approximately 22.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Preferred Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.2%
Consumer Products -0.4%
Financial -0.5%
Healthcare -0.6%
Services -0.7%
Industrial -1.0%
Materials -1.1%
Energy -1.9%
Technology & Communications -2.0%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TWTR SWKS XLK APA CVX

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular