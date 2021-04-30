Friday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Energy

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 2.0% loss. Within that group, Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) and Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 13.9% and 8.0%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.4% on the day, and up 7.66% year-to-date. Twitter Inc, meanwhile, is up 3.46% year-to-date, and Skyworks Solutions Inc is up 19.36% year-to-date. SWKS makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 1.9% loss. Among large Energy stocks, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.4% and 3.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 2.2% in midday trading, and up 32.16% on a year-to-date basis. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 41.09% year-to-date, and Chevron Corporation is up 23.87% year-to-date. Combined, APA and CVX make up approximately 22.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.2% Consumer Products -0.4% Financial -0.5% Healthcare -0.6% Services -0.7% Industrial -1.0% Materials -1.1% Energy -1.9% Technology & Communications -2.0%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.