Friday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.7% loss. Within that group, ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) and Cadence Design Systems Inc (Symbol: CDNS) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.6% and 3.5%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.0% on the day, and up 0.76% year-to-date. ServiceNow Inc, meanwhile, is down 11.98% year-to-date, and Cadence Design Systems Inc, is down 7.97% year-to-date. Combined, NOW and CDNS make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Among large Energy stocks, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (Symbol: COG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.7% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 40.95% on a year-to-date basis. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 48.77% year-to-date, and Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. is up 16.09% year-to-date. Combined, APA and COG make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.5% Consumer Products +0.9% Services +0.9% Financial +0.8% Industrial +0.7% Healthcare 0.0% Materials -0.0% Technology & Communications -0.7% Energy -0.7%

