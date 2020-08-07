Friday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Energy

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Within that group, Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT) and Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 7.9% and 6.2%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.8% on the day, and up 24.42% year-to-date. Fortinet Inc, meanwhile, is up 20.33% year-to-date, and Activision Blizzard, Inc. is up 37.78% year-to-date. FTNT makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Energy stocks, EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) and TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.1% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and down 36.90% on a year-to-date basis. EOG Resources, Inc., meanwhile, is down 41.08% year-to-date, and TechnipFMC plc, is down 61.10% year-to-date. Combined, EOG and FTI make up approximately 5.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +1.9% Utilities +1.5% Industrial +0.6% Consumer Products +0.5% Materials +0.3% Services -0.0% Healthcare -0.3% Energy -0.4% Technology & Communications -0.8%

