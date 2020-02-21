Friday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Energy

In afternoon trading on Friday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.1% loss. Within that group, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) and NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 6.8% and 5.3%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 2.6% on the day, and up 8.08% year-to-date. Advanced Micro Devices Inc, meanwhile, is up 16.42% year-to-date, and NVIDIA Corp is up 24.21% year-to-date. Combined, AMD and NVDA make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 1.7% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (Symbol: COG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.3% and 3.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 1.3% in midday trading, and down 9.91% on a year-to-date basis. Devon Energy Corp., meanwhile, is down 19.25% year-to-date, and Cabot Oil & Gas Corp., is down 14.70% year-to-date. Combined, DVN and COG make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.4% Materials -0.1% Financial -0.8% Industrial -0.9% Healthcare -1.0% Consumer Products -1.1% Services -1.1% Energy -1.7% Technology & Communications -2.1%

