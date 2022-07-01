Friday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Energy

In afternoon trading on Friday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Within the sector, KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) and Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 8.3% and 6.8%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.8% on the day, and down 27.10% year-to-date. KLA Corp, meanwhile, is down 31.52% year-to-date, and Applied Materials, Inc., is down 45.77% year-to-date. Combined, KLAC and AMAT make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Energy stocks, Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) and Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.7% and 1.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 31.99% on a year-to-date basis. Hess Corp, meanwhile, is up 41.63% year-to-date, and Schlumberger Ltd is up 18.36% year-to-date. Combined, HES and SLB make up approximately 6.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.6% Services +1.0% Healthcare +0.8% Financial +0.7% Consumer Products +0.4% Industrial +0.2% Materials +0.2% Energy 0.0% Technology & Communications -1.0%

