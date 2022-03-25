In trading on Friday, specialty retail shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of The Honest Company, off about 28.8% and shares of Jowell Global down about 10.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are information technology services shares, down on the day by about 2.8% as a group, led down by Stoneco, trading lower by about 11.7% and Asana, trading lower by about 11.4%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Specialty Retail, Information Technology Services

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.