In trading on Friday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Euroseas, off about 5.2% and shares of StealthGas down about 4.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are trucking shares, up on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led down by Yellow, trading lower by about 3.1% and Saia, trading lower by about 2.6%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Trucking Stocks

