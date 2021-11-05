Friday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Precious Metals

In trading on Friday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Zim Integrated Shipping Services, down about 4.5% and shares of Global Ship Lease down about 4.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led down by New Found Gold, trading lower by about 21.9% and A-mark Precious Metals, trading lower by about 7.5%.

