Friday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Apparel Stores

In trading on Friday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Golar LNG Partners, off about 6.5% and shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping down about 5.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are apparel stores shares, down on the day by about 2.9% as a group, led down by Foot Locker, trading lower by about 12.1% and Buckle trading lower by about 7.2%.

