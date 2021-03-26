Friday Sector Laggards: Services, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Friday, Services stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.1% loss. Within that group, Discovery Inc (Symbol: DISCK) and Discovery Inc - Series A (Symbol: DISCA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 36.9% and 36.0%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 5.12% year-to-date. Discovery Inc, meanwhile, is up 22.94% year-to-date, and Discovery Inc - Series A is up 22.93% year-to-date. Combined, DISCK and DISCA make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) and CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.3% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 1.55% on a year-to-date basis. NiSource Inc. , meanwhile, is up 4.71% year-to-date, and CenterPoint Energy, Inc is up 1.83% year-to-date. Combined, NI and CNP make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.2% Technology & Communications +1.1% Healthcare +0.7% Industrial +0.7% Materials +0.7% Financial +0.5% Consumer Products +0.3% Utilities -0.2% Services -2.1%

