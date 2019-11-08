Friday Sector Laggards: Services, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Services companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.5% loss. Within the sector, The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) and News Corp (Symbol: NWS) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 6.8% and 4.4%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.1% on the day, and up 23.20% year-to-date. The Gap Inc, meanwhile, is down 30.87% year-to-date, and News Corp is up 15.84% year-to-date. Combined, GPS and NWS make up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.6% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 19.25% on a year-to-date basis. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 2.26% year-to-date, and Duke Energy Corp is up 7.56% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and DUK make up approximately 9.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.6% Technology & Communications +0.1% Industrial 0.0% Materials 0.0% Energy -0.1% Consumer Products -0.2% Financial -0.2% Services -0.5% Utilities -0.5%

