Friday Sector Laggards: Services, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Services sector, not showing much of a gain. Within the sector, Discovery Inc - Series C (Symbol: DISCK) and NVR Inc. (Symbol: NVR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.7% and 1.5%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 7.23% year-to-date. Discovery Inc - Series C, meanwhile, is up 11.76% year-to-date, and NVR Inc. is up 14.05% year-to-date. DISCK makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) and Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.7% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 5.43% on a year-to-date basis. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, meanwhile, is up 53.70% year-to-date, and Etsy Inc, is down 5.09% year-to-date. STX makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.9% Materials +0.8% Financial +0.7% Industrial +0.4% Consumer Products +0.3% Healthcare +0.3% Utilities +0.1% Services -0.0% Technology & Communications 0.0%

