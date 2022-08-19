Friday Sector Laggards: Services, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Services companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.9% loss. Within the sector, Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) and Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.2% and 5.8%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 2.1% on the day, and down 18.81% year-to-date. Carnival Corp, meanwhile, is down 51.29% year-to-date, and Match Group Inc, is down 53.65% year-to-date. CCL makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.9% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) and SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.0% and 5.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 1.7% in midday trading, and down 14.35% on a year-to-date basis. Etsy Inc, meanwhile, is down 51.38% year-to-date, and SolarEdge Technologies Inc is up 7.08% year-to-date. SEDG makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.2% Energy +0.2% Healthcare -0.1% Consumer Products -0.7% Financial -1.6% Industrial -1.6% Materials -1.7% Services -1.9% Technology & Communications -1.9%

