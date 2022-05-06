Friday Sector Laggards: Services, Materials

Markets
The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Services sector, showing a 2.6% loss. Within the sector, DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) and News Corp (Symbol: NWS) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 16.8% and 12.7%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 1.8% on the day, and down 23.22% year-to-date. DISH Network Corp, meanwhile, is down 29.53% year-to-date, and News Corp, is down 23.51% year-to-date. NWS makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 1.9% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Ball Corp (Symbol: BLL) and Vulcan Materials Co (Symbol: VMC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.0% and 4.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 2.0% in midday trading, and down 6.93% on a year-to-date basis. Ball Corp, meanwhile, is down 25.58% year-to-date, and Vulcan Materials Co, is down 18.53% year-to-date. Combined, BLL and VMC make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.3%
Utilities 0.0%
Consumer Products -1.6%
Financial -1.6%
Technology & Communications -1.6%
Healthcare -1.8%
Industrial -1.8%
Materials -1.9%
Services -2.6%

