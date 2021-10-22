Markets
Friday Sector Laggards: Services, Healthcare

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Services sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Within that group, Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) and Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 5.9% and 3.4%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.3% on the day, and up 16.60% year-to-date. Facebook Inc, meanwhile, is up 17.80% year-to-date, and Match Group Inc is up 12.14% year-to-date.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.1% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 16.86% on a year-to-date basis. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is up 208.40% year-to-date, and HCA Healthcare Inc is up 55.09% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and HCA make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Financial +1.0%
Energy +0.7%
Utilities +0.4%
Industrial +0.4%
Consumer Products +0.2%
Materials 0.0%
Healthcare -0.1%
Technology & Communications -0.1%
Services -0.4%

