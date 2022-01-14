Markets
KMX

Friday Sector Laggards: Services, Financial

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In afternoon trading on Friday, Services stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Within that group, Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) and Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.3% and 4.2%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 1.5% on the day, and down 5.48% year-to-date. Carmax Inc., meanwhile, is down 13.70% year-to-date, and Bath & Body Works Inc, is down 21.31% year-to-date. Combined, KMX and BBWI make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Among large Financial stocks, JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) and Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.1% and 5.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 1.7% in midday trading, and up 3.87% on a year-to-date basis. JPMorgan Chase & Co, meanwhile, is up 0.36% year-to-date, and Simon Property Group, Inc., is down 3.86% year-to-date. JPM makes up approximately 10.4% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Market News Video

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.5%
Technology & Communications -0.5%
Consumer Products -0.8%
Utilities -0.8%
Healthcare -1.1%
Materials -1.2%
Services -1.3%
Financial -1.3%
Industrial -1.3%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KMX BBWI IYC JPM SPG

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular