Friday Sector Laggards: Services, Consumer Products

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Services sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Within that group, Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) and Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.0% and 3.8%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.9% on the day, and down 17.25% year-to-date. Match Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 31.86% year-to-date, and Las Vegas Sands Corp, is down 1.38% year-to-date. LVS makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.9% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and down 4.67% on a year-to-date basis. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is down 24.58% year-to-date, and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., is down 27.62% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +0.1% Utilities -0.1% Financial -0.1% Energy -0.1% Industrial -0.2% Healthcare -0.3% Consumer Products -0.5% Technology & Communications -0.5% Services -0.7%

