Friday Sector Laggards: Services, Consumer Products

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Services sector, showing a 2.2% loss. Within that group, Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) and Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.5% and 6.2%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 2.0% on the day, and down 15.51% year-to-date. Booking Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is down 18.05% year-to-date, and Expedia Group Inc, is down 3.82% year-to-date. Combined, BKNG and EXPE make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 2.1% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) and BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 11.3% and 7.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 0.61% on a year-to-date basis. PVH Corp, meanwhile, is down 25.53% year-to-date, and BorgWarner Inc, is down 17.79% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.6%
Utilities +1.5%
Healthcare -0.5%
Materials -1.2%
Industrial -1.5%
Technology & Communications -1.7%
Financial -1.9%
Consumer Products -2.1%
Services -2.2%

