Friday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Shipping Stocks

In trading on Friday, semiconductors shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Ichor Holdings, off about 12% and shares of Onto Innovation down about 11% on the day.
Also lagging the market Friday are shipping shares, down on the day by about 4.1% as a group, led down by Golden Ocean Group, trading lower by about 9.8% and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, trading lower by about 8.9%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Stimulus Update: MIllions Will Get a Stimulus Check in June. Are You One of Them?
- Social Security Checks Could Soar in 2023: Here's How Much Extra Seniors Might Receive
- Better Buy: Dogecoin vs. Terra Classic vs. Terra (LUNA)?
- Bitcoin Uses 50 Times Less Energy Than Traditional Banking, New Study Shows