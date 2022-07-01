In trading on Friday, semiconductors shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Ichor Holdings, off about 12% and shares of Onto Innovation down about 11% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are shipping shares, down on the day by about 4.1% as a group, led down by Golden Ocean Group, trading lower by about 9.8% and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, trading lower by about 8.9%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Shipping Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.