Friday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Friday, semiconductors shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Neophotonics, down about 16.4% and shares of Cirrus Logic down about 13.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 3.2% as a group, led down by SM Energy, trading lower by about 11.2% and Phx Minerals, trading lower by about 10%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.