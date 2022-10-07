Markets
AMD

Friday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Music & Electronics Stores

In trading on Friday, semiconductors shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Advanced Micro Devices, down about 12.8% and shares of Marvell Technology down about 11% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are music & electronics stores shares, down on the day by about 4.5% as a group, led down by Vertiv Holdings, trading lower by about 6.8% and Conns, trading lower by about 6.1%.

