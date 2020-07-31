Friday Sector Laggards: Restaurants & Eateries, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

In trading on Friday, restaurants & eateries shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Shake Shack, off about 10.8% and shares of Ruths Hospitality Group down about 10.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares, down on the day by about 3% as a group, led down by Haynes International, trading lower by about 15.6% and Carpenter Technology, trading lower by about 8.9%.

