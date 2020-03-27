Friday Sector Laggards: Restaurants & Eateries, Aerospace & Defense Stocks

In trading on Friday, restaurants & eateries shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 8.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, down about 20.1% and shares of Carnival down about 18.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are aerospace & defense shares, down on the day by about 7.4% as a group, led down by Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, trading lower by about 15.3% and Embraer, trading lower by about 11.3%.

