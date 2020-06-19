Markets
ACTG

Friday Sector Laggards: Rental, Leasing, & Royalty, Transportation Services

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, rental, leasing, & royalty shares were relative laggards, about flat on the day. Helping drag down the group were shares of Acacia Research, down about 2.1% and shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust down about 1.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are transportation services shares, up on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led down by Tsakos Energy Navigation, trading lower by about 1.7% and Bristow Group, trading lower by about 1.1%.

Friday Sector Laggards: Rental, Leasing, & Royalty, Transportation Services
VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Rental, Leasing, & Royalty, Transportation Services

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ACTG SJT TNP VTOL

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular