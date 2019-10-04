Markets
Friday Sector Laggards: Rental, Leasing, & Royalty, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Friday, rental, leasing, & royalty shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Virnetx Holding Corp (VHC), off about 6.4% and shares of InterDigital (IDCC) down about 4.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led down by Apache Corporation (APA), trading lower by about 6.2% and Centennial Resource Development (CDEV), trading lower by about 5.5%.

