In trading on Friday, rental, leasing, & royalty shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT), down about 9.1% and shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) off about 2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are apparel stores shares, down on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led down by Foot Locker (FL), trading lower by about 29.1% and Caleres (CAL), trading lower by about 1.9%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Rental, Leasing, & Royalty, Apparel Stores

