Friday Sector Laggards: Rental, Leasing, & Royalty, Advertising Stocks

In trading on Friday, rental, leasing, & royalty shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Sandridge Permian Trust, off about 33.3% and shares of Research Frontiers off about 1.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are advertising shares, down on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led down by Fluent, trading lower by about 9.6% and National Cinemedia, trading lower by about 4%.

