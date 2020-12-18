Friday Sector Laggards: REITs, Apparel Stores

In trading on Friday, reits shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Washington Prime Group, down about 12.6% and shares of Macerich down about 4.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are apparel stores shares, down on the day by about 1% as a group, led down by Chicos Fas, trading lower by about 4.7% and Genesco, trading lower by about 4.3%.

