In trading on Friday, reits shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Duke Realty, off about 6.8% and shares of First Industrial Realty Trust off about 6.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are apparel stores shares, down on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led down by ThredUp, trading lower by about 4.4% and Designer Brands, trading lower by about 3.9%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: REITs, Apparel Stores

