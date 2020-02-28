Markets
Friday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Water Utilities

In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 7.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Tanzanian Gold, off about 16.2% and shares of Alexco Resource down about 15.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are water utilities shares, down on the day by about 4.1% as a group, led down by SJW Group, trading lower by about 8.6% and Essential Utilities, trading lower by about 8.2%.

