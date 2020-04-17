Friday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Semiconductors

In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of DRD Gold, off about 8.8% and shares of Alamos Gold off about 5.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are semiconductors shares, up on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led down by Amtech Systems, trading lower by about 7% and NeoPhotonics, trading lower by about 6.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.