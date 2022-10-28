In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Eldorado Gold, off about 12.5% and shares of Coeur Mining off about 5.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares, down on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led down by Companhia Siderurgica Nacional, trading lower by about 9% and Gerdau, trading lower by about 6.3%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

