Friday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of SSR Mining, down about 6.7% and shares of Iamgold down about 6.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares, down on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led down by Century Aluminum, trading lower by about 5.7% and Mechel Pao, trading lower by about 5.7%.

